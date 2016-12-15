Kabanitheeram remains a non-starter

more-in

Kabanitheeram, a multi-crore tourism project launched by the Tourism Department four years ago to tap the tourism potential of the Kabani river, has remained a non-starter, thanks to the laxity of authorities.

The project envisaged development of a rural tourism complex on three acres of land on the banks of the Panamaram river, a tributary of the Kabani, at an estimated cost of Rs.4 crore.

The plans included a two-storeyed Tourist Facilitation Centre with a multi-purpose hall, food court, toilet block, vehicle parking area, internet, cafe and a business centre near the Panamaram bridge at a cost of Rs.75 lakh in the first phase.

In the second phase, a riverside walkway, like the one at Veli, up to the Thalakkal Chanthu museum, and a birdwatching tower to study migratory birds at a heronry on the Kabani river was planned on four-acres of land at Rs.3.25 crore.

Funds handed over

Though funds for the first phase work on the project was handed over to Forest Industries (Travancore) Limited, the implementing agency, in July 2012, the project is yet to be materialised.

C.N. Anitakumari, Deputy Director, Wayanad Tourism, told The Hindu that a dispute between the contractor who had undertaken the work and the implementing agency regarding a technical issue on the construction of the tourism facilitation centre was the reason for the delay in completion of the work.

The issue was sorted out and the agency had promised the district administration to complete the work in a time-bound manner, Ms. Anitha Kumari added.