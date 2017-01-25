KTU recommends withdrawal of affiliation of TOMS college

more-in

A committee of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) that probed the complaints and allegations raised by students of the TOMS College of Engineering, Mattakkara, has recommended that the varsity withdraw the affiliation given to the institution.

A report of the Registrar has been forwarded to the Education Minister. Based on this report, the KTU, on January 23, issued a show-cause notice to the college. The reply was received on Wednesday.

KTU Vice Chancellor Kuncheria Isaac told The Hindu that the college principal or chairman would have to appear before the varsity appeals committee to explain why the affiliation should not be withdrawn.

“The appeals committee will meet on the morning of January 27. Later in the day, the KTU executive committee will meet to decide whether the affiliation should be withdrawn,” he said.

The other day, a group of 10 parents, claiming to represent 80 students of the first year B.Tech courses at the college, had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asking his help in transferring out the students from the college.

They had also demanded that the college chairman be arrested for his various “illegal” actions.

Meantime, the KTU is preparing to write to the Governor requesting him to constitute a search committee for shortlisting candidates to be appointed as an ombudsman for grievance redressal for students in colleges affiliated to the university.