KTU forms another panelto probe TOMS college issue

Contrary to expectations that it will take a final call on the withdrawal of affiliation to the TOMS College of Engineering, Mattakkara, the executive committee of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) on Friday decided to constitute another committee to probe the allegations and complaints raised by students of the college.

Member of the executive committee Radhakrishna G. Pillai, KTU Registrar G.P. Padmakumar and Joint Director of Technical Education S. Jayakumar would be members of the committee, which is scheduled to visit the college on January 31 and submit its report on February 1.

KTU Vice Chancellor Kuncheria P. Isaac told The Hindu that Friday’s meeting of the executive committee was adjourned to meet again on February 2 when the report of the three-member committee would be discussed.

In reply to a question, Dr. Isaac said the decision of the executive committee to constitute a three-member committee was a unanimous one and that there was no difference of opinion on the issue.

A two-member committee of the KTU led by the Registrar had earlier visited the TOMS college and collected evidence from the students. That committee in its report to the government had recommended that the KTU withdraw the affiliation given to the college. Friday’s meeting of the executive committee was to have taken a call on this recommendation.

A representative of the college was supposed to have appeared before the appeals committee of the KTU to explain why affiliation should not be withdrawn. That did not take place because, despite instructions of the Vice Chancellor, no notice was sent to the college management.