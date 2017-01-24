KSRTC launches monthly travel cards

more-in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In tune with the changing times, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is embarking on a cashless system whereby passengers will be required to carry only a travel card and a photo identification card for journeys within the State.

The public-sector undertaking will issue premium, gold, silver, and bronze monthly travel cards at rates of ₹5,000, ₹3,000, ₹1,500 and ₹1,000 respectively. A premium card will enable the passenger to travel on all buses except the Scania buses of the KSRTC. These included air-conditioned low-floor, JNNURM non-air-conditioned, superfast, fast passenger, ordinary limited stop, city ordinary, and city fast buses.

Using the gold card, passengers will be permitted to travel on all of the above except AC low-floor buses. The services offered for silver card holders include travel on city, city fast, ordinary limited stop, JNNURM non-AC and inter-district buses. A bronze card holder will be able to travel within a particular district in city, city fast, limited stop ordinary, and ordinary buses.

Launching the facility here on Tuesday, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran said the cards can be obtained through the KSRTC depots across the State and they were non-transferable.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the KSRTC has introduced various schemes that are intended to improve the efficiency and productivity of its employees. They will receive an additional incentive batta equivalent to 3% of the revenue obtained from unreserved passengers in Volvo and Scania buses.

Moreover, best conductors and drivers of each depot will be presented a cash prize of ₹1,000 every month. Employees securing the award for 12 consecutive months will receive additional increment and a citation. Depots that are adjudged the best on a monthly basis in each zone will win a prize amount of ₹1 lakh that will be used for infrastructural development. Furthermore, depots that are selected for the honour for six times within a year will be awarded ₹1 crore.

In a bid to rein in its fuel expenses, the KSRTC will provide ₹100 per day to those drivers who achieve a fuel efficiency of above 5 kilometres per litre of diesel.

Mr. Saseendran also flagged off two Pink buses which will conduct services within the Thiruvananthapuram city for women. He said the KSRTC will soon launch similar women-friendly services from Taliparamba, Thalassery and Koothuparamba to the Kannur town. Such services will be extended to other places depending on their success. (EOM/SBG)