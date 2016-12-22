KSHEC must function as coordinating agency: panel chief

more-in

P.M. Rajan Gurukkal, the one-member commission for the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC), has said the council must ideally function as a coordinating agency and not just one to ensure distribution of funds among various establishments.

He was speaking at a sitting organised by the commission at the KSHEC headquarters on Thursday for members of the general public to express their views regarding the Kerala State Higher Education Council Act, 2007. The commission was formed to recommend amendments to the Act on the basis of norms under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), a Centrally sponsored scheme for development of higher education.

The commission, which is expected to submit its recommendations to the government on January 13, has convened separate hearings for organisations of teaching and non-teaching staff and student bodies. Sittings for the general public were held in Ernakulam and Kozhikode. The commission will hold another sitting for the Vice Chancellors of all universities in the State on December 27.

Prof. Gurukkal told The Hindu that each sitting held so far have witnessed every stakeholder demanding effective measures to uphold the democratic nature of functioning in the higher education sector. Moreover, representatives of students’ organisations and the ministerial staff have called for greater representation in the KSHEC, a three-tier body which included advisory council, governing council and executive council.

Some of the participants of the sitting on Thursday raised the issue of most universities failing to include subjects such as Environmental Science, despite there being directives in this regard. Prof. Gurukkal said that such issues must be sorted out through negotiations, initiated by the KSHEC.

“There were cases in which the subject was being handled by those having expertise in others, including English, in certain institutions. At the same time, there were also certain anomalies in the selection system for candidates to such posts. Somehow, a degree in Chemistry and not Environmental Science is an eligibility criterion for the selection process conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission,” he pointed out.

Criticisms were also raised regarding the performance of the council constituted by the previous United Democratic Front government.