Jayarajan leaves CPI(M) panel meet in a huff

The CPI(M) State leadership’s decision to induct M.M. Mani into the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet was not without its share of drama.

When the matter came up at the CPI(M) State secretariat meeting here on Sunday, party Central committee member E.P. Jayarajan, whose resignation on October 14 had resulted in the vacancy in the Cabinet, questioned it.

According to party sources, he was sore that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and party State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had arrived at the decision without consulting him. He wondered why there was a hurry to fill the vacancy in the Cabinet when the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (VACB) quick verification into the charges that had led to his resignation were nearing completion.

Mr. Jayarajan contended that the charge of nepotism against him, as a result of which he had to step down, was something that could be said about Mr. Balakrishnan and Law Minister A.K. Balan as well. Having had his say, Mr. Jayarajan left the meeting and did not heed attempts by Mr. Vijayan to pacify him.

Later, at the party State committee meeting, the same issue was raised by P. Jayarajan, the party’s Kannur district secretary, who pointed out that the reasons why Mr. Jayarajan had to resign as Minster had not been communicated to the State committee. When Mr. Balakrishnan explained the circumstances that had led to Mr. Jayarajan’s resignation, party Central committee and State secretariat member P.K. Sreemathy rose in defence of Mr. Jayarajan.

Mr. Balakrishnan, party insiders say, firmly told her that as a member of the State secretariat, she had no right to speak in the State committee and that if she had anything to say on the subject, she should have done so at the State secretariat meeting. The committee later endorsed the proposal to induct Mr. Mani into the Cabinet.