Jayarajan, VS stay away

Although M.M. Mani’s swearing in as Minister at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday evening had all the trappings of a new Ministry assuming office, two persons were conspicuous by their absence from the ceremony — former Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan and former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan.

It was Mr. Jayarajan’s resignation over nepotism charges that had resulted in the vacancy in the Cabinet, which has now been filled with Mr. Mani’s induction. At the CPI(M) State secretariat meeting here the other day, Mr. Jayarajan had expressed his unhappiness at the decision of Chief Minister and the CPI(M) leadership to fill the vacancy without waiting for the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (VACB) quick verification over the charges against him. Given that backdrop, Mr. Jayarajan’s absence from the swearing-in was particularly noteworthy.

Mr. Achuthanandan’s absence is being attributed to his antagonism towards Mr. Mani, who had crossed over to Mr. Vijayan’s side after having remained a close follower of the former Chief Minister. Mr. Mani had come out strongly against the demolition drive launched by the Achuthanandan government and, ever since, the two have been at logger heads.