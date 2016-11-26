Japanese woman raped in Kovalam

more-in

A 35-year-old Japanese woman was allegedly raped by a man from Karnataka at Kovalam, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Teja (25), was arrested based on the woman’s statement. His family runs a handicrafts shop at Kovalam, police said.

A case was registered against him under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident is alleged to have taken place last night, police said.

The woman, who was injured and bleeding in her hotel room, was rushed to the government SAT Hospital here by the staff, police said.

After being tipped off by hospital authorities about the incident, police collected information from the woman and arrested the man.

The woman had arrived in Kovalam on Friday, police said.