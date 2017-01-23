It’s a grand success: DPI

more-in

It was at the 1985 State School Arts Festival in Kochi that poet Vyloppilly suggested that there should be a Gold Cup for the champion district. K.V. Mohan Kumar reported that festival for a prominent Malayalam newspaper.

Little would he have imagined that he would be the man in charge of the conduct of the festival one day, as the Director of Public Instruction (DPI). “It has been a tough job conducting such a huge event, but I enjoyed it and am delighted that the festival became such a huge success,” Mr. Mohan Kumar told The Hindu.

“My only regret is that I could not go to the festival venues as often as I would have wanted to, as I had to be at the higher appeal committee for several hours every day.”

That committee had found that there was something wrong about the judgement in Kuchipudi (HSS girls). The Vigilance is investigating the issue; two judges and a dance teacher are suspected to have manipulated the result. “We will blacklist judges who are found to be corrupt,” Mohan Kumar said. “By and large, the judgement has been fair at this festival. We had constituted a new panel of judges, avoiding the regular ones.”

A winner himself

For the DPI, who is also a writer of fiction, the festival also brought memories of his student days. “I had won the first prize in short-story competition at the Kerala University festival when 93 colleges were attached to it,” he said.