Isaac trying to fool the public: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Kummanam Rajasekharan has accused Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac of attempting to fool the public by saying that the State is facing cash crunch due to demonetisation.

Referring to Mr. Isaac’s Facebook post that about Rs.500 to Rs.600 crore parked for paying the salary and pension for December has still not been withdrawn from the treasury, Mr. Rajasekharan said in a statement here on Friday that the Minister had made the statement after keeping everyone on tenterhooks during the first week of the month saying that the government did not have funds to pay the salary and pension.

The Minister owed a clarification to the public for casting a false impression. Though not an economist like Mr.Isaac, the people were honest and they should not be taken for a ride on the premise of profundity.

The Minister had to commit that the banks were plush with funds and the lending rates would come down. These were some of the good effects of demonetisation. He welcomed the Minister’s admission that the country was acquiring financial stability.

The Minister should desist from the move to take more bank loans. The move had been exposed at a time when there were reports that the State government had not used the funds provided under the Centrally-sponsored schemes. The latest move to avail of loans may lead to corruption and push the State into a debt trap, he said.

Instead of blaming the Centre for everything, the Minister should try to expend the Central funds and distribute the ration in time, he said.