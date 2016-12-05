Isaac justifies protest against demonetisation

more-in

The people of Kerala will not buy the Central government argument that all difficulties of demonetisation should be borne without protest in the name of patriotism, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

Dr. Isaac told reporters here on Monday that Keralites were responsive and such issues could be resolved only through public protest. Dr. Isaac also denied the charge that he was involved in fear-mongering. He refuted Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala’s charge that the State lacked preparedness in addressing the crisis.

He had apprised Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley of the problems that were likely to arise due to cash crunch, held discussions with Reserve Bank of India personnel and the intent for daily cash requirement in the treasuries was placed after mutual discussions. The government had also made arrangements to ensure that payments were not delayed due to cash crunch.

The problem was not with the preparations, but with the Centre’s decision to withdraw 86 per cent currency at one go. He accused the Centre of vitiating the atmosphere in holding discussions on Goods and Services Tax.

Treasury update

As per official statistics, the government sought Rs.89.25 crore from the RBI for making payments for the day, but got only Rs.69.63 crore. The Chengannur district treasury sought Rs.50 lakh and Neyyatinkara sub-treasury Rs.10 lakh, but did not receive any fund. But the RBI granted the Rs.1.5 crore demanded by Idukki, Rs.6.86 crore by Ernakulam and Rs.79.9 lakh by Wayanad.