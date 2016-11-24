Isaac for easing curbs on salary withdrawals

more-in

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has demanded that Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley relax the Rs.24,000-slab on cash payments from banks in the first fortnight of December so that 5.50 lakh government employees and pensioners, besides contract and daily-wage workers could draw their salary, pension, and wages without any hitch.

Dr. Isaac, in a letter to Mr. Jaitley on Thursday, said a large faction of daily-wage and contract employees drew their wages in cash. Hence, government and State PSU employees should be allowed to withdraw an amount not exceeding their salary from the banks and treasuries during the first 10 days of the month. He demanded that Mr. Jaitley make necessary changes in the notification on demonetisation to avoid hardships to such sections.

A majority of employees, particularly Class III and IV employees and a very large proportion of the pensioners, settled their outstanding credit from the previous month in the first fortnight. Hence, liquidity during the period was quite critical to them, he said.

Dr. Isaac told reporters here that disruption in cash flow would have a debilitating impact on the State’s economy. Already, there was a dip in remittance from NRIs. They are sceptical about depositing funds in the banks and prefer to keep in abroad. This will affect trade, construction and other sectors and the growth in the current quarter would plummet from the projected 7.5 per cent to 4 per cent.

Demonetisation would not yield the declared results. The rich did not hoard currency notes but invested in gold or real estate and sell them once the prices soared. But the current crisis would lead to currency hoarding, he warned. The State government would resist the move to destabilise the cooperative sector and work out an alternative plan in the interest of the depositors. The current impasse would not be over soon and it would take at least six months to print new currency notes, he said.

He accused the State leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of cheating people. He termed shameful their criticism of the Assembly passing a resolution demanding that the woes of people be eased following demonetisation.