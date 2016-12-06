Infant death audit to bring down IMR

more-in

To bring down Infant Mortality Rate to single digit, an Infant Death Audit will be put into practice by the members of the State unit of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) in association with the State government.

IAP functionaries in the State, during a recent meeting with the State government, had provided a plan to go about the audit and the necessary steps to be taken to support the campaign that targets to bring down the IMR to 6-7.

It is a disturbing fact that for the last 20 years, the IMR had been stagnant at 12-13 (IMR is a measure of number of deaths per 1,000 live births), said S. Sachidananda Kamath, former national president of IAP.

The audit will be a special effort in all the districts in the State that would probe infant deaths that could have been preventable, said Dr. Kamath.

Among the issues of IMR, the high rates of newborn deaths increase the IMR. Among the causes of death are premature babies, lack of facilities at the maternity hospital, low vaccination percentage and congenital diseases.

He was speaking at a press meet here on Tuesday by the State IAP that had charted a campaign on various issues related to adolescent drug abuse, child sexual abuse, bringing down the infant mortality rate and training children in basic life-support care.

M.N. Venkiteshwaran, State president, said that recognising the trend among the new generation with regard to drug and alcohol abuse, the State unit has made a short-film of 16 minutes that will be shown to children in schools along with members of the parent-teachers association.

He said that a survey by National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre had pointed to 21 per cent adolescents in the 12 to 18 age group using alcohol and about 30 per cent children use the illegal drugs. It also says that every year there had been a steady growth in the registration of children coming up in cases of intoxication.

In a recent study in Kerala by NIMHANS, 15 per cent of children use alcohol by the age of 18 and the average age of initiation is down to 13.5 years.

Dr. Venkiteswaran said that the entire strength of the 2,500 members of the State IAP with 22 branches would be utilised to spread the message against drug and alcohol abuse in the State.

Children from schools would also be selected for training them in providing basic life support care for accident victims for better survival rates, he said.

Riaz I., secretary State IAP; Balachandar, joint secretary; M. Narayanan, zonal co-ordinator; and Shimmi Paulose, chief convener, spoke on the occasion.