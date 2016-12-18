In Guinness records by a ‘wordathon’

Students, who participated in the mass public speaking programme, at Devamatha CMI Public School, Thrissur, on Saturday.

As many as 4,012 speakers, 12 languages, 84 venues, and marathon public speaking for more than six hours.

Devamatha CMI Public School, Thrissur, witnessed a mass public speaking event on Saturday. Students, teachers, non-teaching staff, parents, grandparents, and well-wishers of the school took part in the programme The Word, a mass public-speaking event organised by the school in an attempt to enter the Guinness World Records.

Orators were allowed to speak in any of the 12 languages for three minutes. Speeches were held in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, English, Hindi, German, French, Sinhala, Marathi, Bengali, Italian, and Malagasy.

Students from Class 1 to Class 12 participated in the event.

Speakers were given topics related to science, politics, history, geography, sports, Ayurveda, and culture.

The event was meant to develop the communication skills, leadership qualities, and personality of the students, school Principal Fr. Shaju Edamana said.

Rishi Nath, representative from the Guinness World Records team, said it was for the first time that a school organised such a mass public-speaking programme with more than 4,000 people participating.

Minister for Industries A.C. Moideen addressed the function. Mayor Ajitha Jayrajan presided over.