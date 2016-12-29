Impact of note ban on Gulf remittances uncertain: Isaac

more-in

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said that it is not yet clear how the demonetisation will impact foreign remittances to Kerala, particularly from the Gulf region.

“As of now, it is unclear how the remittances will be affected,” Mr. Isaac told The Hindu. “But, we will get an idea by the end of this financial year, ” he said.

On the one hand, he pointed out, the NRIs had lost part of their faith in the Indian government as regards their hard-earned money. This would definitely dampen the enthusiasm to send home whatever they earned abroad. On the other hand, demonetisation had brought down the exchange value of the rupee against international currencies. This would mean that the NRI workers would get more value, in rupee terms, for the money they remit. This would naturally give a boost to remittances, he said.

How these contradictory factors play out would determine how the demonetisation would impact the huge inflow of remittances to Kerala, a key economic lifeline of the State, he said.

Mr. Isaac, a hard-line critic of demonetisation, said the ‘inhumane policy’ of the Modi government had damaged the Kerala economy and drastically shrunken the government finances. The monthly tax revenue was down by a third. Revenue from registration of vehicles had come down by 30-40 per cent, while revenue from the lottery business had fallen by nearly 60 per cent.