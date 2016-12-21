IT sleuths seize Rs.40 lakh in new currency

more-in

Sleuths of the Income Tax (IT) investigation wing seized currency to the tune of Rs.40 lakh in the brand new Rs.2,000 denomination from a five-member team at Edapally on Wednesday.

Acting on specific information, IT officials sent decoy hoarders to the team, comprising residents of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, to get the voided currency notes exchanged in lieu of the newly introduced notes.

“They were in a vehicle registered in Tamil Nadu and would have made similar trips before during the last one month after demonetisation to launder black money on commission. The exact amount seized is being ascertained as we are still counting. We are also recording their statements,” sources confirmed to The Hindu. The IT officials are also trying to verify how the gang managed to get such a huge sum in brand new currency when there is a ceiling on banking transactions. The officials are likely to share information with the Enforcement Directorate.