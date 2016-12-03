IT firms in expansion mode, turn to Technocity for space

more-in

Technopark Phase 3 campus has very little space left

With the soaring demand for more space from Technopark-based companies seeking to expand their operations in the State, the development of the Technocity satellite campus at Mangalapuram has assumed priority.

A large number of medium and small IT and ITeS companies in Technopark are in expansion mode, triggering the demand for additional office space to accommodate new recruits to the workforce.

The Technopark phase-3 campus, which features the largest IT building in India, has very little space left. Of the one million sq ft in the twin-tower Ganga and Yamuna, hardly 20,000 sq ft is left, with the rest providing office space for 6,000 professionals.

300-acre campus

Technopark CEO Hrishikesh Nair said the development of the 300-acre Technocity campus had acquired a sense of urgency with the demand for more space. “With most of the 356 companies in Technopark set to expand their operations, office space is at a premium. Our priority is to begin construction of an IT building of 200,000 sq ft in Technocity this financial year,” he said.

The project will be funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

Mr. Nair said the Light Metro corridor from Pallipuram would ensure better connectivity to the Technocity campus, making it a more attractive proposition for IT companies.

TCS is expected to begin work on a 100-acre captive campus in Technocity next year while the work on the residential campus of Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITMK) is in progress. Mr. Nair said the development of infrastructure such as power and water supply would also be taken up on priority.

Simultaneously, the development of the Technopark phase-3 campus is also being put on the fast track. Efforts are on to get the Downtown Technopark project off the ground.

The Boston- based Taurus Investments has entered into an agreement with Technopark for the project involving the development of IT and commercial space.

“We are looking at the phase-3 and Technocity campuses for additional space to accommodate our expansion,” says S. Narayanan, vice-president of the Technopark-based Quest Global Engineering Services.

The company that operates in the aerospace, automotive, power, and medical devices sectors plans to double its headcount over three years.