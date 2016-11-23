IOC tanker strike called off

more-in

The tanker lorrry strike at the Irumbanam facility of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) was called off on Wednesday following talks between company officials and trade union representatives led by Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran.

It was agreed at the talks that the tender period for lorries would be reduced from five years to three. It was agreed that 700 tanker lorries would be permitted at the Irumbanam facility and 160 tankers at the Feroke facility of the IOC.

It was resolved at the meeting to extend the last date for the current tender from December 3 to December 21. The meeting also decided that the union petroleum ministry would be apprised of other issues of tanker lorry operators including their commission.

The IOC general manager, the Labour Minister, the Labour Commissioner and the Ernakulam Collector were also present.