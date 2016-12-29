Hurdles to mining to be eased

more-in

A high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday decided to explore the possibility of extracting clay from fallow paddy fields for the manufacture of tiles and bricks.

The Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre (KSREC) will be asked to identify potential sites from satellite imagery. The meeting discussed the possibility of using the sediments in canals for making tiles and bricks. It proposed the coordination of regulatory agencies and departments to mine sand from rivers, harbours and land and provide it to consumers at affordable rates.

Mining permit extension

The meeting discussed a proposal to extend the term of the mining permit issued by the Mining and Geology Department and D&O licence issued by local bodies from one to five years. Officials said the Centre for Management Development had been tasked with a study on extracting minor minerals like rock and blue metal from puramboke land through public sector units.

Another proposal for a legislative amendment to facilitate mining from assigned land that had been farmed for 20 years also came up for discussion.

Eco clearance

Additional Chief Secretary (Environment) V.S. Senthil told the meeting that steps had been taken to strengthen the district-level EIA Authority and Expert Appraisal Committee to speed up environment clearance for mining activities.

Industries Minister A.C. Moideen, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan, Forest Minister K. Raju, Local Self Government Minister K.T. Jaleel and senior officials participated in the meeting.