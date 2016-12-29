Human chain a reflectionof people’s anger: CM

more-in

The coming together of people from all walks of life, irrespective of political affiliations, to protest against the Central government’s demonetisation policy are a reflection of the people’s anger, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) human chain protest at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday evening.

The human chain protest against demonetisation and the alleged attempts to destroy the State’s cooperative sector, was organised across the State from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. The Chief Minister said the deaths and all-round hardships of the public witnessed across the country post-demonetisation were the result of lack of democratic mentality among the rulers.

“Usually, decisions, which could have wide ramifications in society, are taken in consultation with experts from the field to assess the after-effects. But you need a democratic mind for that. If you are having an autocratic mind, you tend to do whatever you feel like, without any debate or discussions. The disaster we are witnessing now is the result of that,” Mr. Vijayan said.

He said the people of Kerala and even the migrant workers were bearing the brunt of the decision.

“Out of the lakhs of migrant workers in the State, the majority have gone back because no one has enough money to provide work. This is the situation across all sectors, from agriculture to construction. The common people, who have invested their meagre savings in banks, with plans to withdraw for various purposes, including marriage, have been unable to do so. What wrong have they done to be deprived of their legitimately-earned income?” Mr. Vijayan asked.

The Chief Minister criticised the RSS and BJP leaders for their attacks on writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair for his opinion on demonetisation.

“Now, if you express your opinion on the policy, the RSS leaders will jump at you asking whether you are an economist. You don’t need to be an economist to express your opinion, you just need to live in this land and see the people’s hardships for that. MT’s words were the expression of the collective anger of the people. This is the RSS mentality, which does not allow them to accept their own mistakes and makes them attack even a person who is respected across Kerala,” he said.

Leaders of various constituents of the LDF spoke.