How Jayalalithaa helped a school take root

Though he could not recollect the details, 81-year-old lawyer T.R. Rajagopalan remembers that distant afternoon in which dancer and an upcoming actor Jayalalithaa Jayaram arrived in Palakkad for her first and perhaps the last stage programme in Kerala.

“I was the secretary of the Palakkad Lions Club in 1967. The then president and senior lawyer T.N. Krishnnan Kutti Achan suggested organising a dance event of Jayalalithaa Jayaram, who had already made her mark as a Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam exponent in Tamil Nadu, to raise funds for an English medium senior secondary school the club was planning to establish,” Mr. Rajagopalan told The Hindu at his residence at Tharekkad here.

The Palghat Lions Senior Secondary School was conceived in 1965 and a mega musical programme by Carnatic vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi held that year helped the club purchase two acres for the school. The club planned the dance programme by Jayalalithaa to begin the building construction activities. It was the Chennai Lions Club that helped it contact Jayalalithaa and finalise her programme in Palakkad.

“How can I forget that unique event? I vividly remember her dance show in which she performed both Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam. If we have such a school in Palakkad, it is only because of Jayalalithaa. Whenever I see the school, I remember her with gratitude. We are eternally grateful to her,” said Mr. Rajagopalan, who could not recollect the date of the programme.

A profit of Rs.2 lakh was generated by the programme, which was witnessed by hundreds from Palakkad and surroundings.

Jayalalithaa stayed in the town for two days with her mother Sandhya and the event was held on the campus of the now defunct VVP High School near the Palakkad main post office.

“As she soon became a popular star in south Indian cinema, Jayalalithaa started saying no to such events. We believe it was her only stage programme in Kerala,” he said.