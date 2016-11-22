House unites to stand up for coop. sector

more-in

BJP lone dissenting voice as Assembly passes resolution against Centre

The Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution asking the Central government to ensure equal justice for all cooperative institutions in the State without any discrimination in the matter of accepting demonetised high-value currency notes as deposits and exchanging them for new legal tender sans any restrictions on the same conditions as applicable to other commercial banks.

The resolution, in the form of a substantive motion under Rule 275 of the Assembly Rules of Procedure, was moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The treasury and Opposition benches extended full support to the motion, which was passed with lone Bharatiya Janata Party legislator O. Rajagopal registering his opposition to the motion on grounds of it being politically motivated.

The resolution had two parts, one registering the State’s uniform concern at the adverse impact the curbs on financial transactions placed on the cooperative sector and the other seeking to express solidarity with the State government’s announcement that it would underwrite the entire deposits in the cooperative sector, ensuring that the depositor would not lose any sum. It also referred to the functional autonomy given to the cooperative bodies under the 97th Constitutional amendment to assert the demand for equal justice as constitutionally mandated.

The Centre’s sudden decision to demonetise notes of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 denominations had paralysed the cooperative sector, which contributed to almost 60 per cent of the deposits in the cooperative banking sector in the country. In addition, there were 3.51 crore account holders in the three-tier cooperative banks, with a total deposit of Rs.1.27 lakh crore. It was the lifeline of the entire population without any rural-urban divide, the resolution said.

Larger conspiracy

Moving the resolution, Mr. Vijayan suspected a larger conspiracy in keeping the cooperative institutions out of the purview of current financial transactions. He said the attempt was to weaken the cooperative institutions with deep roots in the rural economy and prepare the grounds for the entry of corporate bodies at the behest of the World Bank. All major committees appointed in recent times had recommended ways to undermine the cooperative sector in one way or the other. Kerala has been successful in resisting these attempts.

Opposition support

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the United Democratic Front was ready to cooperate with any government effort to save the sector. He joined several other senior members of the House in criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his reticence in facing Parliament.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, CPI leader C. Divakaran, Indian Union Muslim League leader P.K. Kunhalikutty, and Kerala Congress (M) leader K.M. Mani were among those who participated in the discussions.