Hospital buildings: concern over violation of eco-laws

Environmental organisations and regulatory bodies have raised serious concern over the increasing number of violations in the construction of hospital buildings by private medical institutions in the State.

At least four medical colleges and two multispecialty hospitals been accused of bypassing environmental regulations in the construction of buildings, with the managements going ahead without securing prior Environmental Clearance (EC) from the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).

Officials said some of the institutions had even ignored the stop memo and show-cause notice issued by the regulatory authorities for violation of environmental laws.

On March 29, based on the recommendation of the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC), the SEIAA had decided to initiate action against the Jubilee Mission Medical College and Research Institute, Thrissur, for taking up the expansion of a hospital block from 14,000 to 21000 sq-m without seeking the mandatory EC.

The institute later submitted an undertaking to stop work on the project until the EC was issued. However, on October 29, the SEIAA resolved to initiate action against the institute for violation of environmental laws.

Citing an office memorandum issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) mandating prior EC for hospital buildings attached to medical college projects, the authority noted that the EIA notification, 2006 was being violated with impunity and applications for EC were being submitted after projects were well under way. The meeting resolved to alert the government and local bodies to the violations and put up boards at the construction sites depicting the violation.

Similarly, in August 2015, based on the recommendation of the SEAC, the authority had issued stop memo to the Lakeshore Hospital and Research Centre, Ernakulam, for the failure to secure EC for the expansion of its building. The hospital was directed to procure CRZ clearance for the project. The SEIAA also resolved to report to the government about the grant of permit by the Maradu municipality and seek action against the officials responsible.

Enviro-Care, a Thrissur- based voluntary organisation has written to the Central and State governments demanding immediate legal action against six hospitals for violation of the Environment Protection Act, 1986 and the EIA notification, 2006. A memorandum submitted by the advocacy group said the new constructions, all above 20,000 sq-m, were creating environmental and ecological damage.