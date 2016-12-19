Home to many flutterers and a floater

more-in

A three-day ‘Butterfly Meet’ in the Arippa forests and the Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuary from December 15 reported at least 80 species of butterflies in the area. The event was organised by Warblers and Waders, a Thiruvananthapuram-based nature lovers’ forum.

Butterfly expert C. Susanth said a few rare species were sighted during the survey. Among them was Tamil Oak Blue, one of the rarest butterflies of the Western Ghats. Another rare butterfly sighted was Kanara Oak Blue, endemic to the Western Ghats.

Mr. Susanth said the Malabar tree nymph was among the uncommon butterflies sighted. The species, which practically floats in the air, is the slowest moving butterfly in India. In Malayalam it is called Vanadevatha and is hugely popular among butterfly lovers.

Other significant sightings were Malabar rose, Southern birdwing, Malabar raven, Paris peacock, Purple leaf blue, Fluffy tit, Dingy line blue, Autumn leaf and Tamil yeomen.

Twenty butterfly enthusiasts took part in the programme, inaugurated by J.R.B. Alfred, former Director of the Zoological Survey of India. Technical sessions were led by Peter Smetacek, lepidopterist and fonder director of the Butterfly Research Centre, Bhimtal, Uttarakand.

The butterfly trails were led by Mr. Susanth, Abhiram Chandran, K. Santhosh, Sandex Varghese and S.S. Ratheesh.