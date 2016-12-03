Hi-tech passes, digital display for IFFK

more-in

Touch kiosks, app to enhance fete experience

With RFID delegate cards, touch kiosks, digital display screens, and Near Field Technology (NFC) scanning technique, the 21st edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is getting all geared up with advanced technologies to enhance the festival experience for the delegates.

The new technological enhancements are in addition to IFFKerala, the festival mobile application; SMS alerts; and one-time registration facilities. Each delegate will be receiving an RFID admit card instead of a PVC card, with a unique and procured identification number to prevent card duplication. The scanning of the RFID cards will be done at the doorsteps of the theatres by volunteers using NFC technology.

The movies watched by each delegate will be tracked and recorded to the unique RFID number. Also, the provision of scanning will be used to identify the live number of unoccupied seats available at a particular theatre for a show. There will be a digital display of a wide range of information in front of each theatre. Besides the basic information about the movie being screened, useful data such as the number of seats reserved for a particular show; number of seats already occupied; and the number of seats available in other theatres where movies are going to start simultaneously will be displayed.

The live status of the number of unoccupied seats will help walk-in delegates who wish to see a particular movie.

For booking of seats and voting, touch kiosks will be available at the festival venues. The booking and voting can also be done by accessing the IFFK official site, the mobile phone application that is available in both Android and IOS platforms, or by SMS.

Booking by SMS can be done only by users who have verified their contact number during registration. Registered users can send the show-code for a particular movie screening to the number 9446301234 for booking. SMS alerts will also be sent to the registered delegates.