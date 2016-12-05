Hi-tech classrooms for schools in a year: Minister

more-in

The Education Department will

convert all high school and higher secondary classrooms into hi-tech classrooms in a year, Education Minister C. Ravindranath has said.

Speaking after opening a new building of Government Higher Secondary School at Vythiri in the district on Monday, Mr. Ravindranath said that the project would be executed in 13,000 schools in the State to protect public education sector by ensuring hi- tech facilities to all students in higher classes.

Facilities such as high-speed internet connections, LCD monitors, and computers would be installed as part of it, Mr. Ravindranath said, adding that an education portal would be installed to connect all classrooms of a school.

The government was also planning to set up biodiversity parks in all schools to sensitise the students to the importance of conserving biodiversity, Mr. Ravindranath said.

C.K. Saseendran, MLA, presided.