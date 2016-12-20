Heavy rush of pilgrims at temple

more-in

With five days for the culmination of the 41-day Mandalam pilgrimage season, there was heavy rush of devotees at the Sabarimala Ayyapppa temple on Tuesday.

Pilgrims had to wait for hours inside the thickly packed barricades along the Sabaripeedhom- Marakkoottom-Saramkuthi- Sannidhanam stretch to reach the temple.

The police periodically blocked the pilgrims at Pampa and along the trekking path to regulate pilgrim flow at the holy hillock.

Jyotikumar, a pilgrim from Ranni, said he began trek from Pampa by 8 a.m. on Tuesday and could reach the temple premises only by 7 p.m.

The Travancore Devaswom Board and Ayyappa Seva Sanghom volunteers served medicated drinking water and biscuits to the pilgrims on the long queue.

A company each of the Rapid Action Force and the National Disaster Response Force, attached to the Central Reserve Police Force, and 1,800 personnel of the Kerala Police have been deployed at different points to ensure effective crowd management, N.Vijayakumar, Police Special Officer at Pampa, said.

Vehicular traffic between Nilackal and Pampa on the main trunk road to Sabarimala was badly affected due to heavy flow of vehicles.

The police blocked Pampa-bound vehicles at Nilackal and diverted them to the parking lots at the base camp there to ease congestion on the road.

3 die of heart attack

Three pilgrims died of heart attack at Sabarimala on Tuesday.

Ayyappa Seva Sanghom stretcher unit captain Thanchavur Damodaran said the number of cardiac casualties at Sabarimala during the pilgrim season went up to 23 on Tuesday.

The dead were identified as Aniyan, 45, from Pullad in Pathanamthitta, Dhanapal, 65, from Vilippuram in Tamil Nadu, and Madiah Koduru, 30, from Kadappa in Andhra Pradesh.