Hartal total in Thrissur

The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Congress to protest against the police caning of its activists was total in the district on Saturday.

The District Congress Committee called for a hartal after the police caned the Congress workers, who took out a march on Friday, demanding the arrest of culprits in the Wadakkanchery gang rape case. Around 20 Congress workers, including Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara, were injured in the police lathicharge.

Shops and business establishments remained closed on Saturday. Public vehicles kept off the road, though private cars and two-wheelers plied. KSRTC buses conducted services, but there were disruptions at many places. Hartal supporters threw stones at a KSRTC bus in Viyyur. The police arrested a few Congress activists on charge of stone-throwing. Hartal was total in coastal belt. Hartal supporters took out rallies in various parts of the district. Guruvayur temple and surrounding areas were exempted from hartal. A few shops at High Road were also open as it was the festival at Our Lady of Dolours Basilica (Puthanpally).