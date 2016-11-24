Kerala

Hartal in Kerala on Monday

Ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has called a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kerala on Monday as part of the countrywide protest against 'anarchic situation' across the country due to the Central Government's decision to demonetise high value currency notes.

In a statement here this afternoon, LDF conveyor Vaikom Viswan said the hartal has also been called as a mark of protest against the denial of Prime Minister's appointment to the all-party delegation from the State to submit a memorandum on the crisis in the cooperative sector in the State post-demonetisation.

Banks, hospitals and supply of milk and newspapers have been exempted from the hartal, he said.

