Harithakeralam

more-in

Thiruvananthapuram

The government has issued orders that as part of the launch of the Haritha Keralam mission on December 8, one development programme each, including all sections of society, should be organised in every local self governing wards and that all Government employees too organise special Haritha Keralam-related activities in their respective offices/departments.

Government employees, who are not directly involved in the Haritha Keralam-related activities in wards, can take up cleaning of offices and premises, keeping office files and records in a tidy manner and such activities which project a clean, people-friendly public office, an official release said.

The GO also says that the activities carried out in Secretariat, district collectorates, taluk offices and all Government offices by employees should be reported to the respective District Collectors with photographs.

Health dept to join Mission

The Health department will be joining in for the Haritha Keralam Mission so that the goal of a cleaner Kerala can be achieved

The Health Minister, K. K. Shylaja, has directed all institutions and department heads in the Health department to observe Dec 8 as Total Sanitation Day.

The Health Services, Directorate of Medical Education and the heads of Ayush and Homoeo departments should ensure that cleaning activities are carried out in hospitals and institutions under them on Dec 8.

All medical colleges, general hospitals, taluk and district hospitals and primary/community health centres and other instistutions should organise cleaning activities on the day.

The Minister said that the department will also launch an initiative to make hospitals more environment-friendly on the day

Along with cleaning actvities, infectous diseases prevention and control activities like vector control measures and source reduction should also be organised in cooperation with the local bodies, Ms. Shylaja, said.

EOM