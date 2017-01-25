Harassment: medicos intensify stir

more-in

Students at the Thrissur Medical College on Wednesday intensified their agitation demanding action against an assistant professor who tried to harass an MBBS student in the operation theatre.

The agitating students asked the authorities concerned to sent the teacher into compulsory leave. A student on Tuesday gave a complaint to the Principal that Dr. Habeeb Mohammed, an assistant professor, tried to harass her at the operation theatre.

Hundreds of students, holding placards, protested in front of the medical college demanding action against the accused. More students came forward with similar complaints against the assistant professor during a meeting convened to discuss the issue. They complained that he had misbehaved with them during classes and practicals.

Following the complaint, the hospital authorities formed a commission to inquire the case. The commission had been asked to submit the report in two days.

It was alleged that there was complaint against the same teacher earlier for taking a photograph of a patient in the operation theatre at the Kozhikode Medical College.