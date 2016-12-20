HC seeks govt. response to KGS plea on airport

more-in

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the State government to respond to a writ petition filed by KGS Aranmula International Airport Ltd. challenging the State government decision to revoke its clearance given for the proposed international green field airport project at Aranmula.

According to the KGS’s petition, the government decision was arbitrary and irrational.

The action of the government smacked of clear non-application of mind and amounted to blatant violation of the principles of natural justice. The company had obtained the required clearances from the Union Home and Civil Aviation Ministries for the establishment of the proposed airport.

In fact, the Expert Appraisal Committee of the Union Environmental and Forest Ministry had approved the terms of reference of the environmental clearance and the company was in the process of obtaining the final clearance.