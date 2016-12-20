Kerala

HC seeks govt. response to KGS plea on airport

more-in

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the State government to respond to a writ petition filed by KGS Aranmula International Airport Ltd. challenging the State government decision to revoke its clearance given for the proposed international green field airport project at Aranmula.

According to the KGS’s petition, the government decision was arbitrary and irrational.

The action of the government smacked of clear non-application of mind and amounted to blatant violation of the principles of natural justice. The company had obtained the required clearances from the Union Home and Civil Aviation Ministries for the establishment of the proposed airport.

In fact, the Expert Appraisal Committee of the Union Environmental and Forest Ministry had approved the terms of reference of the environmental clearance and the company was in the process of obtaining the final clearance.

Post a Comment
More In Kerala
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2016 9:48:47 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/HC-seeks-govt.-response-to-KGS-plea-on-airport/article16909825.ece

© The Hindu