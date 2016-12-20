HC order to post women in Bevco shops

more-in

The government rules and orders that no women shall be employed in toddy or Indian Made Foreign Liquor shops are unsustainable, the High Court of Kerala ordered on Tuesday.

The orders of the government were in violation of Article 14 and 15 of the Constitution of India, which spoke about equality before law and prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. The court made the observation while directing the Kerala Public Service Commission to advise seven women candidates short-listed for the post of peon/helper in the Kerala State Beverages (Manufacturing and Marketing) Corporation.

It was on the petitions filed by B. Sanuja, L. Chandralekha, Archana, A. Sreeja, S. Sheeba and S. Suja that the court issued the order.

The petitioners were earlier included in the rank list for appointment to the post of peon/helper in the corporation. However, they were not given appointment citing the condition that no women shall be employed in any capacity in Bevco retail outlets.

The High Court held that the petitioners shall be accommodated against the available vacancies without reference to whether such vacancies are in shops or otherwise. If no such vacancies were open to accommodate the petitioners, they shall be appointed against the supernumerary vacancies and against the next arising vacancies, the court ordered.