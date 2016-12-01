HC dismisses bail plea of CPI(M) leader

more-in

The Kerala High Court on Thursday turned down the bail plea of V.A. Zakir Hussain, former CPI (M) Kalamassery area committee secretary and an accused in a criminal case relating to the abduction, physical assault, and criminal intimidation of a Kochi-based businessman.

The bail petition had been filed in the High Court following the dismissal of his plea for a regular bail by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court. The petitioner has been in judicial custody since he surrendered before the investigation officer on November 17.

The Palarivattom police here had registered a case against Husain on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Jube Paulose before the Chief Minister. When the anticipatory bail petition came up, the prosecution had stated before the High Court that the petitioner was a “rowdy history sheeter” at the Kalamassery police station. The prosecution had then pointed out that eleven cases were registered against him at the Kalamassery police station and four cases at the Thrikkakara police station. The petitioner was very influential and he might influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence, the prosecution had argued.

