HC directive to preserve body of woman Maoist

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the State Police Chief to preserve till December 13 the body of P.Ajitha, one of the two Maoists killed in an alleged encounter with the police inside the Nilambur forests.

The court issued the directive on a petition filed by Bhagat Singh, a lawyer practising in Madurai courts, who claims to be a close friend and classmate of the slain Maoist, seeking a decent disposal of her body.

The court also asked the government pleader to inform the court about the relationship of the petitioner with the killed Maoist. The court posted the petition to December 13 for further hearing. The petitioner said as he learnt that nobody had come forward to claim the body, he rushed to the State to claim the body.

She had enrolled along with the petitioner in September 1996 and was still on the rolls of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, he said.