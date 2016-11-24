HC asks I&B Ministry to allow screening of Ka Bodyscapes at IFFK

more-in

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) to grant exemption to the film Ka Bodyscapes in a week’s time so as to enable its screening at the forthcoming International Film festival of Kerala (IFFK) getting under way on December 9.

The interim directive was issued on a plea made by the maker of the film, Jayan Cherian. Earlier, following the I&B Ministry’s refusal of exemption to the film, the IFFK officials had informed Mr. Cherian that unless the film got exemption by November 25, they would not be in a position to accommodate it at the festival.

Exemption is needed for screening films that have not been certified by the CBFC at festivals. In the case of Ka Bodyscapes, the certification body had refused to certify it on the grounds that it insulted Hindu religion and there’s a writ petition pending before the High Court in this regard.