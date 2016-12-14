Govt. yet to decide on action against Tom Jose

more-in

The government is yet to decide whether to prosecute Additional Chief Secretary Tom Jose on the suspicion of corruption in the purchase of magnesium for Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited from a foreign supplier.

S.M. Vijayananand, Chief Secretary, on Monday dispelled television news reports that he had suggested that there was no ground to prosecute Mr. Tom.

“No decision has been taken. I have brought the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister. He is yet to take any decision,” he said.