Govt. will go all-out to save the utility: CM

more-in

The State government is committed to save the KSRTC from the unprecedented crisis that it is currently facing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the closing ceremony of the Save KSRTC campaign of the Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association (KSRTEA) here on Tuesday.

“There is no magic wand to get out of this crisis. We need a comprehensive action plan for this. The priority of the government will be to progressively bring down the huge interests on the outstanding debts.

CNG buses will be introduced, which will help save fuel costs. In the first phase, this will be in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. If the move is successful, we will introduce LNG buses too,” the Chief Minister said. Mr. Vijayan said that the KSRTC, which has a daily revenue of Rs.5.25 crores, needed Rs.30 lakhs per day to pay the interest on its debts.

The demonetisation by the Central Government has deepened the crisis at the public carrier.