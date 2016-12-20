Govt. to foot ragging victim’s medical bill

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes A.K. Balan visits Avinash who was subjected to ragging at the Nattakom polytechnic, in Thrissur on Tuesday | Photo Credit: K_K_Najeeb

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Communities A.K. Balan has said the government will bear the hospital expenses of Avinash, the ragging victim at the Nattakam polytechnic.

The Minister, who visited him at the hospital on Tuesday, gave an assurance that the government would make all arrangements for him to continue his studies.

“Whatever happened at the Nattakam polytechnic was cruel. The police will submit the charge sheet soon.

“The culprits will be punished severely. Financial support will be provided to Avinash’s family. The government will issue a special order for him to continue studies at his place of choice,” Mr. Balan said.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister decided to meet the treatment expenses of Avinash and Shaiju T. Gopi, another ragging victim, from the Chief Minister’s relief fund.

The government was considering to amend rules to give severe punishment in ragging cases, he said.

CPI(M) district secretary K. Radhakrishnan, district secretariat member U.P Joseph, and area secretary P.K. Shajan accompanied the Minister.

Congress flays CM

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Education Minister C. Ravindranath for not visiting Avinash.

Mr. Chennithala handed over Rs. 25,000 on behalf of the Thrissur District Congress Committee. DCC president T.N.Prathapan and other leaders accompanied him.