Govt. should pay for ragging victims’ treatment: Chandy

The State government should bear the cost of treatment of ragging victims at the Government Polytechnic at Nattakom, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has said.

He was speaking after visiting Avinash, a first year polytechnic student, who sustained kidney injuries after being ragged by senior students. Mr. Chandy also asked the government to pay damages to the family.

He asked whether the arrest of culprits was being delayed as they are SFI activists. “The government should clear its stand on the issue. Are they justifying the culprits? Why is the CPI(M) secretary not responding? The culprits were not arrested even many days after the incident. Violence should not be allowed on the campus. Two students are in a critical condition,” Mr. Chandy said.

DCC president T.N. Prathapan, Congress leaders P.A. Madhavan and O. Abdu Rahiman Kutty accompanied him.