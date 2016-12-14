Govt. opposes plea to handover body of Maoist woman

more-in

The State government on Wednesday opposed the plea of a person who claims to be a friend of the woman Maoist killed in an alleged encounter with the police inside the Nilambur forest for handing over the body to him for a decent burial.

When the petition filed by Bhagat Singh, a lawyer practising in Madurai courts and the Madras High Court, came up for hearing before the Kerala High Court, the government pleader submitted that no record had been produced to prove that the slain Maoist, P. Ajitha, had been one of his close friends.

Besides, four criminal cases were registered against him in Tamil Nadu. The government informed the court that one of the cases related to taking out a procession to celebrate the birthday of deceased LTTE chief V. Prabhakaran.

The government pleader also submitted that if the body was handed over to the petitioner, it would provide him an opportunity to launch an agitation using the body. Besides, it would also create law and order problems in Tamil Nadu.

In fact, the petitioner had not disclosed his real intention. That apart, if the relatives of the slain Maoist leader might take objection to the handing over of the body and claim her body, it would create an unpleasant situation. The government would give a decent burial just as it did in the case of other slain Maoist. And the petitioner would be allowed to participate in the funeral.

Meanwhile, the court extended till December 19 its directive to preserve the body of the slain Maoist and directed the State government to file a statement regarding the burial proposed by it.