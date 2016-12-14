Govt. aware of malpractice: Raju Narayanaswamy

more-in

Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Raju Narayanaswamy told The Hindu that the government was aware that vegetables cultivated using pesticides were often mislabelled and sold as organic produce at high rates.

The government will ban pesticide companies from demonstrating their products in farms, he said.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said Horticrop would soon retail only farm produce sourced from government-backed 14 agro parks to come up in Kerala soon.