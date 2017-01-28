Governor seeks report from VC

more-in

Governor P. Sathasivam has sought a report from the Vice Chancellor of the University of Kerala regarding the controversy surrounding the Kerala Law Academy Law College.

This follows a petition submitted by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala to the Governor seeking his immediate intervention on the issue.

The Governor has forwarded the petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asking Mr. Vijayan to adopt necessary action.

The petition pointed to the alleged high-handedness on the part of the college management and the virtual paralysis of the institution’s functioning, which threatened to affect the educational prospects and academic aspirations of the students.

Mr. Chennithala accused the government of doing little to intervene in the issue, except making some ‘mere assertions and superficial actions.’