Governor, leaders condole Jayalalithaa’s demise

more-in

Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, and leaders of various political parties have condoled the death of former Tamil Nadu Cheif Minister Jayalalithaa.

In his condolence message here on Tuesday, Mr. Sathasivam described Jayalalithaa ‘the greatest woman political leader in contemporary India’ in whom ‘we saw the perfect blending of the strong will of an able administrator and the compassion of a philanthropist.’ In Jayalalithaa’s death ‘we have lost a unique mother’s touch that had brightened the lives of millions of people through many welfare measures during the last three decades,” the Governor said.

In his message, the Chief Minister said Jayalalithaa, who had left her career in cinema to enter politics, was a ‘rare political genius.’ Her leadership qualities, which had few parallels in contemporary India, and her administrative skills made her a unique personality in Indian politics. She had all along maintained close kinship with Kerala and always tried to maintain the fraternal ties between the people of the two States. She proved her mettle in the patriarchal world of politics despite the several setbacks that she had suffered. She could do so only because of her ability to keep people by her side. The key role she had played in upholding the federal spirit enshrined in the Constitution was unforgettable and the many welfare programmes that she had initiated would be remembered forever,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Condoling the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s death, the Leader of the Opposition said Jayalalithaa was one whom lakhs of people held close to their hearts. This was a feat that not too many leaders could achieve. She was both a mature politician and an administrator with great commanding power and her contribution to Tamil Nadu’s development were immense, Mr. Chennithala said.

In their condolence messages, former Chief Ministers Oommen Chandy and V.S. Achuthanandan said Jayalalithaa had carved a niche for herself in the minds of people of Tamil Nadu by sensing their day-to-day necessities and launching several welfare schemes.

In their message, CPI(M) State unit secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and CPI State unit secretary Kanam Rajendran said Jayalalithaa had made important contribution to the cause of secularism and federalism. In his message, KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran said Jayalalithaa was a leader who dedicated power for the welfare of people. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P.K. Kunhalikutty said Jayalalithaa was a leader who rose like a phoenix from political setbacks and took decisions that benefited the people.