Government seeks TDB clarification

Move to change name of Sabarimala temple

The government has sought a clarification from the Travancore Devaswom Board on its decision to change the name of the Sabarimala temple as Sree Ayyappa Swami Temple.

In a letter to Devaswom Commissioner C.P. Ramaraja Prema Prasad, Principal Secretary to Devaswom V.R. Jyotilal has stated that the government wanted to know about the circumstances leading to the TDB decision to change the name of Sree Dharma Sastha Temple to Sree Ayyappa Swami Temple.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran had stated that the TDB decision violated the law as well as norms.

The Minister said he came to know about the name change from media reports and the TDB had not consulted the government.

Mr. Surendran said the TDB, being the temple administrative body, had no right to change the name of even a minor temple attached to it.

Meanwhile, TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan said the board had done nothing against the law as its decision was to rectify a mistake committed by the temple authorities.

He said the temple authorities failed to change the name of the temple while installing Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity at the reconstructed sanctum sanctorum at Sabarimala in 1951.

He said the matter came to the notice of the board while presenting its case in connection with the entry of women to Sabarimala before the Supreme Court.

He said the TDB, being a constitutional body responsible for the upkeep and administration of the temple, had the right to change the name of the temple, if needed.

Newly inducted board member K.Raghavan had said the board should review its decision to change the name of the temple.

The Devaswom Commissioner told The Hindu that the decision was taken at a board meeting and, hence, he would place the letter before the board before giving a reply.