Gold price falls, but no corresponding demand

In spite of a steep fall in the price of gold, there is no corresponding rise in its demand, say jewellers. Shortage of currency notes post-demonetisation is being attributed as the reason.

The retail gold sector of the State which usually brightens up during December is now dull. There are also indications that the price could fall further but the market need not pick up in accordance to that.

Gold merchants said the price of gold in the global market on November 8, when the demonetisation of high-value currency was announced, was $1,282 an ounce (31.1 grams). The same day the retail price of 22 carat gold in Kerala was Rs.2,850 a gram (Rs.22,800 a sovereign or 8 grams).

The next day the price of gold in the global market soared to $1,331 an ounce, pushing up the retail price of 22 carat gold in India to Rs.2,935 a gram or Rs.23,480 a sovereign. This difference of Rs.680 per sovereign is attributed to a couple of reasons including the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President, merchants said.

But from then on the price began falling and on Friday it dipped to $1,131 an ounce in the international market showing a difference of $200 compared to the November 9 price.

On Friday the retail price of 22 carat gold price in Kerala stood at Rs.2,560 per grams or Rs.20,480 per sovereign. That means a difference of Rs.3,000 per sovereign over the November 9 price. Yet demand has not picked up. State treasurer of the All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association S. Abdul Nazar said the sale of ornaments in the State had dipped by over 40 per cent and that of primary gold by over 50 per cent.

In the Gulf markets, the price fall has triggered brisk sales. The production cost of 24 carat gold at the international level was $1,110 per ounce and hence the price was not expected to fall below that mark and there are indications that the prices could pick up during January.

Two years ago the price of gold had touched $1,900 per ounce in the international markets. India is the biggest market for gold after China.