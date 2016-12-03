From the skies to the waters, a dream trip

more-in

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran took on the role of a gracious host and guide at the virtual reality platform set up by Kerala Tourism at the international airport in New Delhi to give flyers a taste of cruising through the famed backwaters.

Mr. Surendran, who recently took over the Tourism portfolio, spent the entire day on Friday at the kiosk greeting passengers drawn to the novelty of a life-size ‘kettuvallam,’ erected at the departure area and explaining how the technology works.

The backwaters come to life at the venue in a two-minute film — specially shot in 360 degree technology using six cameras simultaneously. Visitors can wear a VR headset and get transported 2,000 km away to a boat floating on the tranquil waters, listening in to conversations of locals going about their daily lives and watching the picturesque coconut palms, rolling paddy fields, birds, sunset and other vistas from an actual cruise passing by.

The VR ‘experience site,’ the latest promotional and marketing initiative under Öut of Home, has drawn much attention since it went operational on October 28. For a person who has never visited Kerala, I cannot imagine a more fantastic introduction. We definitely hope to see more people who want to experience the real thing after what they have seen it here, the Minister said.

MPs from Kerala, including P. Karunakaran, Vayalar Ravi, K. Somaprasad, C.P. Narayanan, P.K. Sreemathi, M.B. Rajesh, P.K. Biju, Jose K. Mani, K.K. Ragesh, K.C. Venugopal, Joy Abraham, and Vishwas Mehta were among nearly 200 passengers who visited the kiosk on Friday.

The stall will remain open until December 12, after which it will move to the international airport in Mumbai and later to other airports to promote Brand Kerala, Director U.V. Jose, who was present, said.

The visitors to the kiosk are being asked to tweet their experience with the hashtag #Greatbackwaters. A dispensing machine captures their tweets and rewards random tweeters with a picturesque postcard that they can mail from the spot.