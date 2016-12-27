Fresh trouble brewing in Opposition UDF

more-in

The remarks of a few leaders of the United Democratic Front (UDF) about the efficacy of the front’s functioning styles reflect the growing disquiet within the Opposition coalition which has to fight a twin battle against the BJP-led Centre’s demonetisation and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s alleged apathy towards a horde of problems exclusive to the State.

Former KPCC president K. Muraleedharan’s remarks in Kozhikode on this issue only served to trigger this off, with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders K.P.A. Majeed and E.T. Mohammed Basheer picking it up for a heated debate.

This led to speculation about latent differences in the UDF, something which Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty quickly snuffed out before the cross talk went out of hand. Both these leaders did not find anything wrong in the criticisms and promised strong agitation programme to be finalised at the January 3 UDF high power committee meeting.

Initially, the UDF succeeded in launching a series of agitations, the most noteworthy being the one against certain government decisions regarding admissions and fee structure in private self-financing medical institutions.

It has also staged a series of agitations against the adverse impact of demonetisation, particularly on the cooperative sector, with the one-day dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi being its high point. Interestingly, these agitations were organised despite the Congress being caught in a bind following differences between its leaders over the reconstitution of the DCCs.

However, there are several burning issues that might have prompted the open airing of grievances. This include the inability of senior Congress leaders to agree to a date for convening the party’s political affairs committee so that it could formulate its stand and strategy against demonetisation, ration supply disruption and the LDF government’s response to it.

The demonetisation and the ration supply distribution together presents the twin opportunity of staging agitations against the Centre and the State governments if only because of its widespread impact on all sections of the people.

There are several government actions that have been agitating parties such as IUML. Mr. Kunhlikutty made a special mention to the suppression of dissent and foisting of draconion laws on those expressing divergent views.

The January 3 meeting will also have to resolve the divergent perceptions that the Congress and the IUML have on the priority of the agitations. While the IUML wants to target the BJP over the demonetisation issue, the Congress wants an agitation against the LDF government, focusing on the CPI(M).