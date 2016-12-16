Fraud suspected in engineering admissions

more-in

Information from confidential sources has led the J.M. James Admission Supervisory Committee for professional colleges to suspect that some private self-financing engineering colleges have admitted ineligible students to various B.Tech. courses this year.

Mr. James told The Hindu that the colleges may have carried out fraudulent admissions to the B.Tech. courses by hiding the actual list of admitted students from the committee. “I suspect that some unscrupulous college managements might have submitted one admission list to me and another to the technological university for registration,” he said.

Following the receipt of such information, the committee has written to the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University to hand over a copy of the list of students it has registered for the B.Tech. courses in all engineering colleges in the State. According to Mr. James, the KTU is yet to hand over the list to the committee. “ I will call the KTU registrar again on Saturday,” Mr. James said.

List being compiled: KTU

KTU Vice Chancellor Kuncheria P. Isaac told The Hindu that the university had received the ASC’s requests and that efforts are on to speedily compile the list of students admitted to each college.

This development comes close on the heels of the committee’s order on December 11 cancelling the admission of 277 students admitted under the NRI quota to 12 engineering colleges in the State. The admissions were cancelled because these colleges do not have the mandatory special clearance from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for admitting students in the NRI quota.

Further, the ASC had also cancelled the admission of 83 students admitted to three self-financing engineering colleges because they did not have the minimum marks needed to qualify in the engineering entrance examinations conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.

According to Dr. Isaac the KTU has already initiated action to remove these students from its rolls. “This requires some changes in our administrative software and we have asked our IT team to do that. Once this is through the order of the ASC would be fully complied with,” he added.