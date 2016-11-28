Four accused ofgang-rape arrested

more-in

Civil police officer among accused

The Thiruvananthapuram rural police have recorded the arrest of four persons on charge of gang-raping a young Dalit woman.

The accused have been identified as Sajad, 26, of Industrial Estate, Pappanamcode; Sreejith, 24; Abhayan, 40; and Biju, 41, all natives of Choozhattukotta, near Malayinkeezhu.

Abhayan, a senior civil police officer (CPO) attached to the Thiruvananthapuram city control room, has been in the Kerala Police for nearly 18 years.

Neyyattinkara Dy.SP M.K. Zulfikar said the second accused Sreejith had befriended the victim, a housewife, at the General Hospital on November 21.

On Sreejith’s insistence, she had gone to Choozhattukotta four days later and was allegedly taken to Abhayan’s house along with the prime accused Sajad, who had been involved in various criminal cases. Biju had purportedly arranged the house.

The accused have been charged under various sections, including Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

They were produced at the Neyyattinkara Additional District and Sessions Court and remanded in judicial custody.